Annual sports meet ends at Sainik School

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 22

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Sunday exhorted the students of Sainik School to focus on their goal to achieve the target of joining the National Defence Academy (NDA) for which they had come here.

Presiding over the concluding ceremony of Sainik School’s three-day 60th annual sports meet, Khudian said that hard work would ensure their entry to NDA and that the students should keep their commitment, bringing laurels to their prestigious institute and Punjab.

Giving away the prizes, the minister also announced a grant of Rs 1 lakh for the Sainik School. The minister was accompanied by DIG (PAP) Rajpal Singh Sandhu, an alumnus of the Sainik School. The DIG, president of ‘Old Boys Association’ of the school, joined the ceremony as special guest and announced Rs 2,100 each to the best girl athlete Aarushi, best athlete Siddharth of Holding House and athlete Ansh Chaudhary and Rs 3,100 for the best athlete of Senior House, Sugal.

The event witnessed sports and cultural activities. The students carried out an impressive march past, aerobics display, track and field event, gymnastics and band display besides bhangra performance. The Nalwa House was declared as best in Holding House while Motilal House was the best in junior house category and Bhagat House in the senior house category.

Ranjit House was the best in drill competition while Tagore and Tilak Houses were adjudged best in the junior and senior categories. Welcoming the minister and distinguished guests, Principal of Sainik School Group Captain Madhu Sengar thanked them for boosting the morale of students in sports and cultural activities.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Col Rajdeep Padda, Wing Commander Pritam Chaudhary, Wing Commander Deepika Rawat, Major JBS Baig and Jasveer Singh, Vipan Azad, Dr Vipan Saini and Ravi Raj Bhullar.

#Agriculture #Gurmeet Singh Khudian #Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #Kapurthala #National Defence Academy NDA