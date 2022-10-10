Another snatcher held; 3 stolen vehicles seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

In its drive against the vehicles and mobile snatchers in the city, the police arrested another accused, who had been involved in the vehicle thefts for the past many years. The accused was identified as Navdeep Singh, alias Jatt, a resident of Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar in Jalandhar.

As per police officials, following a tip-off, a team of the Division Number 1 led by Sub-Inspector Jatinder Kumar arrested Navdeep from near Babu Labh Singh Nagar. Two stolen motorcycles and an Activa scooter have been recovered from his possession.

Police officials claimed that the accused was working as a labourer in the city, and got involved in lifting two-wheelers to earn easy money. They said a case against Navdeep had already been registered for stealing vehicles in police Division Number 1 in January, and with his arrest, they are hopeful of arresting more people involved in the crime.

“A fresh case against the accused under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered, and he has been taken in one-day remand to investigate his involvement in other such cases”, they added.

Meanwhile, police officials also said in the past seven days, they had arrested six persons involved in vehicles and mobile phones theft incidents in the city, and 10 stolen bikes and an Activa scooter had been recovered from their possession. They said this drive against the snatchers will continue in the city until the active gangs involved in these crimes are not busted.