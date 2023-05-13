Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

Class X results were also declared by the CBSE on Friday. Anshya Aggarwal from Swami Sant Dass Public School scored 99.8 percent marks. While she scored 100 marks in every subject, Anshya got 99 in English. “I wish I could get that one too,” laughed Anshya.

The topper has already taken admission in the medical stream and is taking coaching at a private institute. “My parents are doctors. I also wish to become one. I really want to become a good dermatologist,” she said.

“I did not keep my schedule very hectic during the boards. I was already prepared because pre-board exams were already conducted in our school 2-3 times, which eventually helped me in the exams,” she shared. Talking about her hobbies, Anshya said that she loves to play badminton with her younger sister, and read novels.

Shivam Soni

98.6%

Ananya Gupta from MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar bagged the second position by attaining 98.8 percent. By scoring 98.6 percent marks, Shivam Soni from Sanskriti KMV School, Baruni Arora from Innocent Hearts School, and Ramneet Kang from Police DAV school bagged third positions in the district.