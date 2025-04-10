A government primary school in a nondescript village with 80 students, all using one toilet. When 'Punjab Sikhya Kranti' drive is going on in state schools, a school located in Mandala Channa village of Lohian block portrays a picture of neglect.

It was severely hit during the floods of 2023 and, as per the school staff, two out of three toilets were not fit for use after that as the walls developed cracks and the floors sunk. They are now closed. There were two toilets for girls and one for boys.

Since then answering nature's call is like a punishment for students studying in this school and this has been going on for the last two years. Despite all of this, the 'Punjab Sikhya Kranti' drive has found its way into the school as well. Two plaques are going to come up at the school for a boundary wall repair grant that the school received after its wall got collapsed during floods and a classroom that was built but there is no mention about the repair of the toilet.

The school authorities have been demanding the grant for the repair of the toilets so that they could made functional again, but they have not received it.

When The Tribune was about to reach the school, which is almost 62 km away from the city, posters reading 'Dakhila Muhim 2025-2026' bearing pictures of CM Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Bains were seen installed at a height and were visible from a distance.

On entering the school premises, the actual position of the school became clear. While students were having the mid-day meal, a 10-year-old girl student, a 5th grader was wanting to relieve herself. As she went towards the toilet area, a few students were already standing, including boys. The girl then knew that it was going to take a while and it was not going to be easy.

The malodorous smell emanating from the toilet makes it almost impossible to stand inside the school premises, forget about standing near it. 'Bahut badbu aati hai, bahut mushkil hai (It smells a lot, it is very difficult), a shy 9-year-old girl shared with the correspondent. She further shared that it doesn't feel comfortable at all as boys were also using the same toilet. "Sometimes I wait for the school to get over and avoid using this toilet," another 10-year-old told The Tribune.

Deepak Kumar, head teacher at the school, said the two washrooms were locked as any mishappening could be possible if they allow children to use these. "We are hopeful that we would soon receive the grant and then things will improve," he expressed hope.

The District Education Officer (Primary) Harjinder Kaur said she was aware of the fact. "We have already sent the proposal and the grants will arrive soon and the toilets will be repaired," she said.