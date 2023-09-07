Anti-encroachment drive launched in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 6

The Phagwara Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a campaign against encroachments in the city.

Talking to media here today, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said shopkeepers and hawkers should not keep their goods outside the prescribed limits in markets.

He advised vendors to sell their goods while moving and not stand at one place as rehris (hand-drawn carts) were meant for doing business on wheels.

He clarified that “teh bazari” teams would check encroachments at Sarai Road, Baazar Bansanwala, Gaushala Bazaar and Hargobind Nagar. He said “teh bazari” could be charged only for one time violation.

Panchal said the removal of encroachments would reduce inconvenience faced by pedestrians and customers while moving around in markets for shopping.

Panchal appealed to presidents of market associations to cooperate with the administration so that no trader kept goods outside his shop. Panchal further said that the anti-encroachment drive would continue in future and necessary action would be taken against violators as per rules.

