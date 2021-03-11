Anti-graft helpline boards put up in dist govt offices

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

On the directions from the state government, the anti-graft helpline number has been displayed at the various government offices in the district to create awareness among people to utilise this platform launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Urging people to utilise this helpline in case any government official demands bribe in lieu of any sort of government work so that exemplary action could be initiated against such erring staff at the earliest, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori got the display boards have been installed at several locations in the District Administrative Complex.

The sites where these boards have been put up include Sub-Registrar Office, new patwarkhana building, sewa kendra, treasury office, SDM-1 main entry, tehsil corridor, all floors of DC Office, RTA Office, SDM-2 office near driving licence window and old patwarkhana.

Besides, the same boards have also been displayed in other departments, including Jalandhar Improvement Trust, ADC (Development) Office, ADC (Urban Development) buildings, and others.

The display board reads: “If any official demands bribe in lieu of government work, his audio/video should be recorded and be sent to the state government’s anti-graft helpline number 9501200200 for quick action”.

Thori added that more display boards would be installed in other departments also for the maximum dissemination of this important information at public dealing offices.

The DC also appealed to the citizens to play a proactive role in the state government’s drive against corruption through their participation by utilising this anti-graft helpline, if they face any corrupt practices.