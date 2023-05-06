Anurag Thakur takes a break, spends time with shuttlers in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

Sparing time from his hectic election campaign schedule, Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur visited the prestigious Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium, here today.

Accompanied by District Badminton Association (DBA), Member Secretary, Ritin Khanna, the minister spent almost an hour at the stadium. Thakur is the first Union Sports Minister to visit the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium in the past six decades.

During his visit, Thakur took a round of the entire stadium and also interacted with the players. He also visited the cafe, yoga and aerobic centre, gymnasium, sports shop, and physiotherapy centre. After having a look at the infrastructure, which has been upgraded in the recent past, Thakur expressed his happiness and also congratulated the entire Interim Committee of the DBA for undertaking efforts for the development of the stadium, so that players can excel in the game of badminton.

Thakur even played barefoot for sometime because he was not having a proper badminton kit. The minister, however, assured, “During my next visit to the stadium, I will come along with the badminton kit and will have a proper game with the players.” His gesture was much appreciated by everyone present.

Thakur further said, “Sports plays a very important role in shaping the life of youth in a positive manner. I am extremely happy that the Interim Committee has undertaken so many measures for the promotion of the game.” On behalf of the Interim Committee, Khanna thanked Thakur for his courtesy visit to the stadium and boosting the morale of the players. The minister also shared the photographs of his visit to the stadium on social media.