Anurag Thakur visits LPU, counts Central Govt’s achievements

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 4

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur attended the programme “New India Debate” at Lovely Professional University here on Monday. The debate was organised by the LPU. While addressing the gathering, Anurag Thakur said that the country was forwarding towards a new era of development.

Thakur said, ISRO has successfully sent Chandrayaan-3 to Moon’s South Pole, thereby raising the honour of the entire country.

While praising the youths, Thakur said our players are winning more and more gold medals. India has won gold in athletics after 121 years. He said even now, there is a huge budget for sports. Even when there was a recession in all countries, India’s economy was doing very well.

India’s economy is at number five and will be at number three in the year 2027, he said.

The minister said a new law would be introduced in the near future, under which people will not have to wait for a long time to get justice. While counting achievements of the Union Government, Thakur said Indian students were brought safely to the country amid Ukraine war, Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, Covid-19 vaccine was prepared and given to about 160 countries by India. He claimed that India has the largest number of women pilots in the country.

Anurag Thakur distributed prizes to the students who participated in “New India Debate”. LPU Chanceller Ashok Mittal also addressed the function.

#Anurag Thakur #Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara