Apeejay College, Jalandhar, students organise Diwali fair

Jalandhar, October 19

Students from the departments of design, fine arts, applied arts, sculpture and the Student Welfare Association of the Appejay College of Fine Arts organised a Diwali fair on Wednesday.

DC Jaspreet Singh visits a stall at the Diwali fair in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

The fair was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh. Apeejay Stya University Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Sucharita Sharma was present as the guest of honour. Principal Neerja Dhingra stated that the students of interior design, applied art, sculpture and fine arts had been preparing for the fair for almost a whole month.

Designer furniture, home decor products, screen printed dupattas, handmade jewellery, painted bags, colourful diyas, bookmarks, paintings, portraits, murals and tapestries made by the students were the centre of attention for the art lovers at the fair. The students also put up food stalls.

The day was also observed as the Ethnic Day by the Student Welfare Association, which many college students attended in cultural outfits. Dhingra lauded the efforts of the faculty members and the students.