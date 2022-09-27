 Apeejay holds talent hunt show : The Tribune India

Apeejay holds talent hunt show

Apeejay holds talent hunt show

Students of the PG Department of Applied Art of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, during an industrial visit to Nova Publication. The visit acquainted them with the latest techniques of printing. A Tribune Photo

Jalandhar: The Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering organised a talent hunt in which the freshers showcased their potential in the fields of performing arts. The objectve of the event was to provide a platform to the first-year students of all streams- BBA, BCom (Honours), BTech CSE, BCA, MBA and MCA to exhibit their prowess in the fields of singing, dancing and theatrical skills. Various categories of events included solo song, solo dance, group dance, folk dance, poetical recitation, choreography and fashion show. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, AIMETC, welcomed the students. In solo dance, Rahul and Tania won prizes. In solo-singing, Abhiroopa came first, followed by Muskan. In choreography, Shivani, Ruchika and Ramanpreet Kaur won prizes.

DPS Explores the world of art

Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, in association with SPICMACAY, hosted a 'Craft /Talk/Folk' series with the internationally renowned Mithila painting artist, Manoj Kumar Choudhary, on Sunday. The virtual workshop was held for a group of more than 200 participants, aged 9 to18 years and the teachers. Apart from the host school, a number of other schools of the region also participated. It was an art-based learning session, introducing the students to Mithila or Madhubani, the beautiful indigenous art form. The children enthusiastically demonstrated their newly learned skills and actively participated in the learning experience.

Conference organised on pedagogy

The PG Department of English, Lyallpur Khalsa College, in collaboration with Grand Academic Portal (GAP) hosted an International Conference, titled, "The Future of Pedagogy in Language, Literature and Education: Challenges and Strategies". GAP is an NGO initiative started by Prof (Dr) Gurudutta P Japee, Professor - School of Commerce, Gujarat University and Prof (Dr) Preeti Ozawith a mission to provide an innovative, free, equal, equitable, collaborative, sustainable, and all-inclusive teaching-learning-pedagogy environment to all the stakeholders of the higher education in India. The aim of the conference was to start a dialogue about what could be achieved to make our education stronger, useful, and more meaningful. The conference was a grand success as distinguished experts, scholars, researchers and teachers with more than 40 paper presenters from across the country participated in the conference. The key-note address on the topic 'Relevance of Indian Knowledge System with reference to NEP 2022' was given by eminent educationist and author of over 110 books, Prof Ramesh Prasad Pathak from Lal Bahadur Shastri National University.

Students pass with flying colours

The students of St Soldier Management and Technical Institute, Kapurthala Road brought laurels to the institution by securing excellent marks in the results of various classes declared by IKG Punjab Technical University. Sharing this, Chairman Anil Chopra, Principal Dr Rohan Sharma shared that Sunaina Chhabra scored 9.31 SGPA in MBA (Semester- 4), in BMLS, Sumandeep Kaur and Simran 9.67 SGPA, Arshdeep Kaur 9.19 SGPA, Khushpreet Singh 9.10 SGPA, in the MCA Unit Kalra has 9.13 SGPA, Damini 9.23 SGPA, Nisha 9.04 SGPA, Varinder Kaur 9.05 SGPA in BJMC, Simran 9.04 SGPA in MCom, Gurpreet Kaur 9.43 SGPA in BCA, Gurleen, Shalini have 9 SGPA. Appreciating the hard work of the students, Chairman Chopra gave good wishes for the future.

Hans Raj Students excel in GNDU exams

The students of BSc Medical and Non-Medical (Sem- IV) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to college by bagging positions in Guru Nanak Dev University. In BSc, non-medical, Jobanveer got the second position with 710 marks, Harleen Kaur got 13th position with 693 marks and Manveen Kaur got the 14th position with 692 marks. In BSc Medical, Twinkle Aggarwal got the 7th position with 702 marks and Jyotsana Nagar got the 9th position with 698 marks. Principal (Prof) Ajay Sareen congratulated the students.

Environmental Health Day observed

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya observed the World Environmental Health Day to highlight environmental issues. The celebrations were organised by the PG Department of Botany by organising various activities. like quiz competition, poster-presentation contest, slogan writing contest, poem-writing competition, among others. Students from MSc Botany and BSc Medical participated in the event. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi stressed that it is the responsibility of each individual to keep the environment clean and green so that we can all live a healthy life.

GNA University, Phagwara, has organised a 5-day ‘Workshop on Integration of Design and Manufacturing using Siemens Solid Edge’ to help students acquire innovative ideas of design and manufacturing from several sectors. Tribune Photo

