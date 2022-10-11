Apeejay remembers founding father

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay School commemorated the 103rd birth anniversary of its founding father, Seth Stya Paul in morning assembly today. Principal Girish Kumar and distinguished guests paid the late founder a tribute. A short theatrical depiction, 'Aasman Aur Bhi Hain' was presented by the students. A yoga presentation was also held. A cycle rallywas held from the main school to Tanda road branch and back. The names of the proud recipients of Dr Stya Paul Award for Human Values for the session 2022-23 were announced.

Poster-making contest held at dips

The DIPS College, Dhilwan, organised Rangoli and Poster Making competition on the occasion of festival season. Rangoli competition was held under the guidance of Department of Cosmetology and Painting and poster making competition was held under the leadership of NSS department. Students prepared 3D rangolis on save the girl child theme and prepared posters on the themes of nutritional diet, environmental protection and Diwali. College Coordinator Harpreet Kaur appreciated the talent of all the students. She said the students securing first position in these competitions would participate in the youth festival of GNDU.

Night camp at eklavya school

Eklavya School organised a night camp for the students of pre-primary and I -IV classes. The Director, Seema Handa, told that the main motive to organise the camp was to develop social skills to promote healthy living, to enhance self-confidence, to build strong bond of friendship, to foster teamwork, to encourage personal growth and to unplug from technology. Twinkling stars, clear skies, cool breeze and classmates for company - the students had the time of their life as they spent a night in the school. Activities like musical chair, puppet show and story-telling, enactment on potter with clay, and were held.

LKC organises Essay competition

Punjabi Bhasha Vikas Kendra, Lyallpur Khalsa College, organised an essay writing competition on the importance of the mother tongue Punjabi in which students from different departments participated. Principal Gurpinder Singh Samra urged the students to make continuous efforts for the development of Punjabi. Coordinator SS Nagra said the purpose of such competitions is to promote literary activities in the language.

Shiv jyoti observes Mental Health Day

The Shiv Jyoti Public School celebrated World Mental Health Day. The students of class VII made a video presentation on the event. Principal Parveen Saili appreciated the initiative taken by the teachers in this regard and greeted all with a message to never give up, try to overcome the negative thoughts and get progress over perfection.

Motivational lecture at doaba college

The Disha team of Doaba College organised a motivational lecture on 'Impossible is Nothing' in association with Rotary Club, Jalandhar. First blade runner Major DP Singh, Major General Vijay Pandey, Col RMS Sandhu, Nupur Sandhu, Club president and Dr Vijay Oberoi, Club secretary attended the event. The college auditorium echoed with 'I CAN' chants voiced by the Major. He described his life journey to 'Still Able' from 'disable' even after losing his leg.

Karwachauth Contest at st soldier

St. Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated Karwachauth. Vice chairperson Sangeeta Chopra attended the event as chief guest. On the occasion, Mrs Karwachauth competition was organised in which teachers of Mithu Basti, Nangal Karar Khan, Man Nagar participated. The participating teachers danced.