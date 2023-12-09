 Apeejay School : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus Notes

Apeejay School

Apeejay School

Students of Apeejay School perform during the annual day function in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: ‘Anubhuti - Feel, Experience and Connect’, the annual day of the Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, was organised for the students of the pre-primary wing. The event, organised under the the guidance of Principal Sangeeta Nistandra, was graced by Dr Preet Kanwal, Medical Officer, Nakodar Civil Hospital. Among other dignitaries present at the event were Dr Sucharita, Director, Apeejay Education; Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering; Malkit Singh, Principal, Apeejay School, Model Town; Neerja Dhingra, Principal, Apeejay College of Fine Arts; and VK Khanna, Vice Principal, Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg. A melodious musical performance depicting the school’s motto, ‘Soaring high is my nature’, stole the limelight. Embodying the core values, traditions and ideals of the institution, it was aimed at inspiring the students and teachers to strive to uphold the school legacy. Nursery class students performed a jungle act, mime and duck dance, sensitising the audience about the plight of wildlife, which is getting badly affected by environmental changes.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Dr Harpreet Singh, Head, PG Department of Bioinformatics, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, presented his research work in the field of malaria drug discovery during the 22nd International Conference on Bioinformatics (InCoB 2023) at the Translational Research Institute, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia, from November 12 to 16. The work presented is a part of the research project funded by the UAE government with a grant of about Rs 43 lakh, in which Dr Singh is acting as a co-investigator. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, and Principal Ajay Sareen for their guidance and support to represent the college at this mega event.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

An art and craft exhibition was organised by St Soldier Group of Institution, in which students from different branches of the school participated. Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra and management members were present at the event. Students made presentations using waste material on the following themes: Go green, Punjabi virsa, Bharat darshan, decoration material, Smart City, wonderful nature, kid’s castle, and the culture of different states. In this art and craft exhibition, Khambra stood first, Elite School Moti Bagh stood second, Gurdaspur stood third and Geeta Colony and Mahilpur School got consolation prize. Chopra applauded the students for the beautiful artefacts they had prepared.

DAV College

Proud alumni of DAV College, hockey Olympians, national and international level hockey players visited their alma mater. Olympians— Jarmanjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Parminder Singh and Harjeet Singh (Captain, Junior World Cup Hockey Team)—along with Parampreet Singh, international player, Karjwinder Singh and Harsahib Singh visited the college. The members of the hockey team along with their renowned coach Avtar Singh and Yadvinder Singh from Surjit Singh Hockey Academy were also there. Principal Rajesh Kumar and Dr Manu Sood, Head of Department (Physical Education), welcomed them. They shared their memories and times spent in the college.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya introduced a value-based programme ‘Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Creative Thinking’ for the final year students of undergraduate degree programmes. In her inaugural address on the first day of the programme, Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi highlighted the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship education for students. The 10-day programme focused on connection between entrepreneurial thinking and innovation, and covered relevant topics such as — introduction to entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, entrepreneurial competencies, management skills and functions, business opportunity identification and market analysis, business plan preparation, business model canvas, start-up financing and launching, and design thinking. The programme aimrd to teach students how to think like an entrepreneur, making them aware about the models, tools and frameworks to further develop their business ideas.

GNA University

School of Liberal Arts of GNA University organised a visit to Chandigarh Literature Festival, ‘Literati 2023’. The key objective behind organising this visit was to preserve, promote literature of Indian subcontinent and fostering love for literature among students of various fields and providing the opportunity to meet renowned authors from across the country. Students from schools of Liberal Arts, Natural Sciences, Computational Sciences and Business joined the tour. Various regional and national authors, journalists and directors marked their presence at the event. The students witnessed a talk on the traditional methods of translation and the challenges modern day writers face in the process. The students also got a chance to interact with Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi at the event.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School’s students have performed well in the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) examination, a prestigious national-level science competition. VVM is an initiative to promote scientific awareness and aptitude among students across the country. Avni Aggarwal of grade 8 secured the first position in the state and received Rs 5,000 in prize. Dhanish Mahajan secured the second position in grade 8 category and was awarded Rs 3,000. Prajakat Singh won the second position in the state in grade 6 category and was awarded a prize of Rs 3,000. S Chauhan (Senior Principal) congratulated the students for their hard work and dedication.

#Nakodar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

2
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

3
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

4
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

5
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

6
Ludhiana

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

7
Madhya Pradesh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin motel owner shot dead by homeless trespasser in US

9
Punjab

High Court tells Punjab to stop salaries of two top bureaucrats till they comply with court order

10
India

Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Punjab

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Top News

NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS terror conspiracy case

NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS terror conspiracy case

The terrorist organisations had recruited like-minded youth ...

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

Kaithal horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

Kaithal school horror: Contractor booked for harassing girls

Polarisation across world is marked by social media growth, intolerance among communities: CJI

Polarisation across world is marked by social media growth, intolerance among communities: CJI

The CJI also spoke about how India's post-independence journ...

Caught on cam: Woman accidentally shot inside police station in Aligarh, in serious condition

Caught on cam: Woman accidentally shot inside police station in Aligarh, in serious condition

While cleaning it, it was accidentally fired at the woman, c...


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Body of woman killed in UK arrives at airport

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Art, culture play key role in shaping society: PM

Youth to spearhead growth: Shah

At 324, Delhi AQI still ‘very poor’

Over 70% rape victims in 18-30 age bracket, says govt report

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Three lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Act tough against those involved in illegal sand mining, says DC

MC polls: Congress likely to face litmus test in Jalandhar West wards

Cops swing into action, register FIR after 3 days

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth ~22.5 cr seized

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab

Vacate illegally constructed building in 7 days, hospital told

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association