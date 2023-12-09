Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: ‘Anubhuti - Feel, Experience and Connect’, the annual day of the Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, was organised for the students of the pre-primary wing. The event, organised under the the guidance of Principal Sangeeta Nistandra, was graced by Dr Preet Kanwal, Medical Officer, Nakodar Civil Hospital. Among other dignitaries present at the event were Dr Sucharita, Director, Apeejay Education; Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering; Malkit Singh, Principal, Apeejay School, Model Town; Neerja Dhingra, Principal, Apeejay College of Fine Arts; and VK Khanna, Vice Principal, Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg. A melodious musical performance depicting the school’s motto, ‘Soaring high is my nature’, stole the limelight. Embodying the core values, traditions and ideals of the institution, it was aimed at inspiring the students and teachers to strive to uphold the school legacy. Nursery class students performed a jungle act, mime and duck dance, sensitising the audience about the plight of wildlife, which is getting badly affected by environmental changes.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Dr Harpreet Singh, Head, PG Department of Bioinformatics, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, presented his research work in the field of malaria drug discovery during the 22nd International Conference on Bioinformatics (InCoB 2023) at the Translational Research Institute, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia, from November 12 to 16. The work presented is a part of the research project funded by the UAE government with a grant of about Rs 43 lakh, in which Dr Singh is acting as a co-investigator. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, and Principal Ajay Sareen for their guidance and support to represent the college at this mega event.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

An art and craft exhibition was organised by St Soldier Group of Institution, in which students from different branches of the school participated. Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra and management members were present at the event. Students made presentations using waste material on the following themes: Go green, Punjabi virsa, Bharat darshan, decoration material, Smart City, wonderful nature, kid’s castle, and the culture of different states. In this art and craft exhibition, Khambra stood first, Elite School Moti Bagh stood second, Gurdaspur stood third and Geeta Colony and Mahilpur School got consolation prize. Chopra applauded the students for the beautiful artefacts they had prepared.

DAV College

Proud alumni of DAV College, hockey Olympians, national and international level hockey players visited their alma mater. Olympians— Jarmanjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Parminder Singh and Harjeet Singh (Captain, Junior World Cup Hockey Team)—along with Parampreet Singh, international player, Karjwinder Singh and Harsahib Singh visited the college. The members of the hockey team along with their renowned coach Avtar Singh and Yadvinder Singh from Surjit Singh Hockey Academy were also there. Principal Rajesh Kumar and Dr Manu Sood, Head of Department (Physical Education), welcomed them. They shared their memories and times spent in the college.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya introduced a value-based programme ‘Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Creative Thinking’ for the final year students of undergraduate degree programmes. In her inaugural address on the first day of the programme, Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi highlighted the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship education for students. The 10-day programme focused on connection between entrepreneurial thinking and innovation, and covered relevant topics such as — introduction to entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, entrepreneurial competencies, management skills and functions, business opportunity identification and market analysis, business plan preparation, business model canvas, start-up financing and launching, and design thinking. The programme aimrd to teach students how to think like an entrepreneur, making them aware about the models, tools and frameworks to further develop their business ideas.

GNA University

School of Liberal Arts of GNA University organised a visit to Chandigarh Literature Festival, ‘Literati 2023’. The key objective behind organising this visit was to preserve, promote literature of Indian subcontinent and fostering love for literature among students of various fields and providing the opportunity to meet renowned authors from across the country. Students from schools of Liberal Arts, Natural Sciences, Computational Sciences and Business joined the tour. Various regional and national authors, journalists and directors marked their presence at the event. The students witnessed a talk on the traditional methods of translation and the challenges modern day writers face in the process. The students also got a chance to interact with Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi at the event.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School’s students have performed well in the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) examination, a prestigious national-level science competition. VVM is an initiative to promote scientific awareness and aptitude among students across the country. Avni Aggarwal of grade 8 secured the first position in the state and received Rs 5,000 in prize. Dhanish Mahajan secured the second position in grade 8 category and was awarded Rs 3,000. Prajakat Singh won the second position in the state in grade 6 category and was awarded a prize of Rs 3,000. S Chauhan (Senior Principal) congratulated the students for their hard work and dedication.

#Nakodar