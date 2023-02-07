 Apeejay shines in Youth Festival : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of Apeejay College Fine Arts participated in various competitions in a youth festival, ‘Antarnaad’, organised by University of Jammu and bagged top positions. Sehajdeep won the first place in classical instrumental (non-percussion). Manmeet Singh secured the first spot in classical instrumental (percussion) and Harsifat, Kritika Sharma, Deepali Pameh, Jasleen Kaur Bhogal, Bhavini Rampal and Nargis won the second prize for their performance in western group song. In addition to this, Kritika in western vocal solo, Baljit Singh in poster-making and Gurassis Singh, Tushar, Iqra Sharma, Nirvair Singh and Ankush in skit got the third position. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated the winners and encouraged and motivated them to participate in the National Youth Festival in the future as well. She appreciated Arun Mishra, cultural coordinator, and Amita Mishra, Dean, Youth Festival, for their guidance.

Workshop on Voice Modulation

A workshop on voice modulation was organised at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus, Ladhewali. The resource person on the occasion was Birinder Singh, a renowned announcer from All India Radio. Singh talked about various elements of voice modulation and gave demonstration of voice adaptation for different formats in radio. He gave practical exercises to the students and corrected their mistakes. He said good voice comes from constant practice. Earlier, while welcoming the guest, Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, spoke about the importance of voice modulation in radio. She further said radio was more than just announcers, news and songs. Radio was about companionship and the emotional connection with the listener. Radio broadcasts provide real-time information, and could provide the most recent updates to listeners. Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Sukriti and Savita were also present on the occasion.

Inter-Institutional Idea Competition

Inter-institutional idea competition, ‘iDEAtHON’ was organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and Yukti 2.0 of Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, from February 3 to 5. The objective of the iDEAtHON is to motivate the students to provide out-of-the-box and novel solutions to fundamental problems in day-to-day life. Further, the iDEAtHON event aims to bring students to a single exploring platform. The young and creative brains of various institutes and universities of different parts of Punjab along with the host institution participated in the three-day event. Other institutes of Jalandhar who majorly participated are KMV, DAV, GNA, Amity University and many more. In the inauguration ceremony, Dean R&C, coordinator YUKTI 2.0, President IIC, NIT Jalandhar, welcomed the audience and briefed about the iDEAtHON event. The chief guest, Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, NIT Jalandhar, motivated the participants with his words of wisdom. In this event a total of 145 teams enrolled their ideas, after screening 68 teams presented their innovative ideas.

Workshop on Acrylic Colours

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a one-day workshop on acrylic colours. The workshop was organised by the Post Graduate Department of Fine Arts. Renowned artist Sarabjit Singh participated in this workshop as a resource person. The students from KMV as well as the students from different schools of the city participated in this workshop and understood in detail the nuances of painting with the use of acrylic colours. While addressing the participants, Sarabjit Singh described fine arts as a medium to add colour to happiness in human life, while at the same time, explained acrylic in a very simple way with various methods in detail. More than 80 participants participated in this workshop with full zeal and enthusiasm. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts made by Yogeshwar Hans, Head, Department of Fine Arts, and faculty members for organising this event.

Farewell party held at DIPS SCHOOL

A farewell party titled ‘Rukhsat-e-Rafeeq’ was organised to at DIPS School, Suranussi. Entertainment programmes such as song, dance, and fashion show were organised by the juniors for the seniors. At the beginning of the programme junior children welcomed the teachers and their seniors with flowers and welcome speech.

