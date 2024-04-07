Apeejay students win gold in 11 events at National Youth festival

Jalandhar, April 6

Students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts represented Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in the National Youth Festival – Hunar held at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, after winning the Zonal and Inter-Zonal Youth Festival championship trophies.

Students of the college participated in 14 competitions and with their performances won hearts and bagged the first position in 11 events, second in two and third in one competition.

Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said in the National Youth Festival, students from different 109 universities from all over India had participated. The college has won the overall first trophy in music and second in dance while Guru Nanak Dev University has won the overall third position in the cultural procession. Dr Dhingra personally congratulated the students and their mentors who had worked day and night for this day.

Deepali stood first in ghazal singing, Sahil stood first in classical instrumental (vocal), Sahejdeep Singh stood first in classical instrumental (non-percussion), Harsifat Kaur stood first in Western vocal (solo), Harpreet Singh stood first in Western instrumental and Vikas Kalotra stood first in rangoli. Also, Deepali, Jasleen, Nargis Anjali, Harsifat and Anmol stood first in Indian group song and Western group Song. Along with these students, Ankush, Ankit, Sanyam, Nirvair Singh and Iqra Sharma stood first in skit; Ramneesh Kaura first in mimicry; Navpreet, Mrinal, Vrinda, Nisha, Sneha, Palwinder, Gargi and Yashkiran first in folk dance; Tanishq Arora second in classical vocal (solo); Khushi Sharma second in classical dance; and Prateek Dutt Sharma stood third in the college.

Dr Neeraj Dhingra applauded and admired the infinite efforts of Dr Amandeep Singh (in charge, Youth Welfare Department, GNDU), Dr Arun Mishra (Cultural Coordinator of the College), Dr Amita Mishra (Dean, Youth Festival), Dr Vivek Verma and Dr Mickey Verma for guiding the students.

