Apeejay wins Inter-college event

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering brought laurels to the institute by winning top positions and runners-up trophy in various events in the recently concluded inter-college event ‘Plasma-2023’. The students participated in competitions such as IT Quiz, Web Portal Development, Logic Whirlpool, Tech GD, and IT Skills, with great zeal and enthusiasm. The IT Quiz event highlighted their knowledge and learning. Dr Rajesh Bagga, director of the institute, congratulated the students and said that the very purpose of participation in such events was to unearth the talent of students.

Fine arts students Visit Verka Plant

The Department of Commerce of Apeejay College of Fine Arts took the students to Verka Milk Plant as a part of the industrial visit. About 40 students of BBA Semester II went there with great enthusiasm and learnt in detail about the production of dairy products like milk, butter, ghee and cream. The students became aware of the entire process from preparing these products to their packaging and also learnt about marketing. Principal Neerja Dhingra expressing her views about the necessity of the visit said, “In today’s era, it is necessary for the students to have a practical exposure. The theoretical studies and text book theories are not enough for them.” She appreciated the efforts of Monica Mogla, head, Department of Commerce, Sabina and Mitali and said such efforts should be made continuously to promote the quality education amongst the students.

I’ntl Day of Forests observed

International Day of Forests was celebrated by the Department of Botany, DAV College, under the aegis of Kashyap Biological Society. The theme for the day was ‘Forests and Health’. “Forests are essential part of life on earth. They are the source of food, shelter, medicines, fibres, fuel, resins, oils, timber and may other raw materials. In addition, they clean air, purify water and capture carbon. Despite all these valuable ecological, economic, social and health benefits, forests are degrading at alarming rate. There is an annual loss of 13 million hectares of forests,” said principal Rajesh Kumar. He inspired the students to plant the trees and protect these natural resources for achieving sustainable development goals. Dr Komal Arora, HOD, Botany, congratulated students for their participation and expressed gratitude towards Forest Range Officer, Jalandhar for providing tree saplings. Dr Lovleen, Professor in-charge, Kashyap Biological Society made students aware about various aspects of human life.

Rahul BAgs gold in Rifle Shooting

“It is my dream to bring laurels to the country and win gold for the country in the Olympics,” said Rahul Chaudhary, a student of Law College, St Soldier Group of Institutions, after winning gold in All India Inter-University Competition. Group chairman Anil Chopra, College director SC Sharma said with pride that in the All-India Inter-University Rifle Competition conducted in Meerut. Rahul Chaudhary, LLB first year student of the institution, won the gold medal. College director SC Sharma told that earlier in the Inter College Rifle Shooting Competition 10-meter rifle shooting organised by Guru Nanak Dev University at PAP Complex, Rahul Chaudhary had secured the first position and now he is participating in this competition under Guru Nanak Dev University. Rahul said that he has been practicing rifle shooting from the last four years and now he is working hard for Khelo India and Olympics 2024. Chairman Chopra congratulated student Rahul’s father BS Choudhary, mother Rakhi Choudhary, coach Deepak Dubey (Indian shooting team coach).