 Apeejay wins Inter-college event : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Apeejay wins Inter-college event

Apeejay wins Inter-college event

Apeejay students with the trophy. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering brought laurels to the institute by winning top positions and runners-up trophy in various events in the recently concluded inter-college event ‘Plasma-2023’. The students participated in competitions such as IT Quiz, Web Portal Development, Logic Whirlpool, Tech GD, and IT Skills, with great zeal and enthusiasm. The IT Quiz event highlighted their knowledge and learning. Dr Rajesh Bagga, director of the institute, congratulated the students and said that the very purpose of participation in such events was to unearth the talent of students.

Fine arts students Visit Verka Plant

The Department of Commerce of Apeejay College of Fine Arts took the students to Verka Milk Plant as a part of the industrial visit. About 40 students of BBA Semester II went there with great enthusiasm and learnt in detail about the production of dairy products like milk, butter, ghee and cream. The students became aware of the entire process from preparing these products to their packaging and also learnt about marketing. Principal Neerja Dhingra expressing her views about the necessity of the visit said, “In today’s era, it is necessary for the students to have a practical exposure. The theoretical studies and text book theories are not enough for them.” She appreciated the efforts of Monica Mogla, head, Department of Commerce, Sabina and Mitali and said such efforts should be made continuously to promote the quality education amongst the students.

I’ntl Day of Forests observed

International Day of Forests was celebrated by the Department of Botany, DAV College, under the aegis of Kashyap Biological Society. The theme for the day was ‘Forests and Health’. “Forests are essential part of life on earth. They are the source of food, shelter, medicines, fibres, fuel, resins, oils, timber and may other raw materials. In addition, they clean air, purify water and capture carbon. Despite all these valuable ecological, economic, social and health benefits, forests are degrading at alarming rate. There is an annual loss of 13 million hectares of forests,” said principal Rajesh Kumar. He inspired the students to plant the trees and protect these natural resources for achieving sustainable development goals. Dr Komal Arora, HOD, Botany, congratulated students for their participation and expressed gratitude towards Forest Range Officer, Jalandhar for providing tree saplings. Dr Lovleen, Professor in-charge, Kashyap Biological Society made students aware about various aspects of human life.

Rahul BAgs gold in Rifle Shooting

“It is my dream to bring laurels to the country and win gold for the country in the Olympics,” said Rahul Chaudhary, a student of Law College, St Soldier Group of Institutions, after winning gold in All India Inter-University Competition. Group chairman Anil Chopra, College director SC Sharma said with pride that in the All-India Inter-University Rifle Competition conducted in Meerut. Rahul Chaudhary, LLB first year student of the institution, won the gold medal. College director SC Sharma told that earlier in the Inter College Rifle Shooting Competition 10-meter rifle shooting organised by Guru Nanak Dev University at PAP Complex, Rahul Chaudhary had secured the first position and now he is participating in this competition under Guru Nanak Dev University. Rahul said that he has been practicing rifle shooting from the last four years and now he is working hard for Khelo India and Olympics 2024. Chairman Chopra congratulated student Rahul’s father BS Choudhary, mother Rakhi Choudhary, coach Deepak Dubey (Indian shooting team coach).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

3
Haryana

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

4
Trending

‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

5
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

6
Nation

BJP's southern push: C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins saffron party

7
Nation

Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police

8
Nation

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

9
Haryana

Amid Covid surge, Haryana makes wearing of face masks mandatory in public places

10
Nation

'Court gave jolt to opposition', says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

Don't Miss

View All
European GI tag boost for Kangra tea
Features Variety

European GI tag boost for Kangra tea

Medals make even khaps modern
Features

Medals make even khaps modern

Singh Bandhu’s tranquil notes
Features

Singh Bandhu's tranquil notes

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees
Comment

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees

67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Top News

Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia Chief

Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...

Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11

Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11

Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...

Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...

PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973


Cities

View All

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Event on role of Sikhs in World Wars

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over ~8L stamp duty deficit

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8 lakh stamp duty deficit

Patients' patience tested at city's lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Chandigarh Admn reclaims 2.5-acre land

HRTC to start bus service from Hamirpur to Chandigarh via Ghumarwin

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

Man held for sexual assault on minor

JIT loses 2 appeals in nat’l consumer panel

JIT loses 2 appeals in nat'l consumer panel

Two arrested with 70 boxes of illicit liquor

3 nabbed with heroin, opium

5 robbers held in Phagwara

Without buildings, many govt schools in district running from religious sites

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Minister lays foundation stone of bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal

Minister lays foundation stone of bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal

3 held for thefts at vacant houses in Majithia Enclave

Residents protest garbage along roadside

Rs 7.5 lakh sanctioned for backyard poultry project

United Akali Dal seeks release of ‘Bandi Singhs’