Apeejay wins zonal youth festival

Jalandhar, October 20
Apeejay College of Fine Arts won the overall championship trophy in the three-day zonal youth festival that concluded at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on Friday. The team of Lyallpur Khalsa College was declared the first runner-up. The college participated in total 35 items. The college team brought back the trophy for the 22nd time in a row by scoring 148 points.
It bagged the first position in 17 items, second position in 11 items and third in four items. Apeejayites bagged the first position in classical instrument-percussion, classical vocal, collage, on the spot painting, quiz, rangoli, skit, costume parade, mimicry, Indian group song, folk song, geet/gazal, classical dance.
In western vocal (solo and group) folk orchestra, Harpreet Singh got the first prize as the best individual instrument player. The team also won the first prize in one-act play Iqra and Tanishtha, also got the individual best actors first and second prizes, respectively.
