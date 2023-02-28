Applications invited to map innovations

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 27

The state government has invited applications under ‘Mission Innovate Punjab’ for the comprehensive mapping and strengthening of grassroots innovations across the state.

Apply till March 5 Hoshiarpur DC Komal Mittal said the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) in partnership with the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) and Department of Science and Technology has invited applications from skilled workers, farmers, students, self-employed entrepreneurs and housewives in rural and urban areas till March 5

entrepreneurs and housewives in rural and urban areas till March 5 by using the link https://forms.ele/WttkiLmEVmnFrKNx6.

Terming it as an opportunity to map and nurture grassroots innovations in the state, the DC said applicants would be able to showcase their innovations at the state and national levels and also obtain intellectual property rights under the ‘GRIP’ scheme.

The selected innovations would be applicable for linkages with knowledge institutions for validation/ scale-up.

Calling upon people to apply in large numbers, the DC said grassroots innovations are drivers for inclusive growth and will contribute towards the augmentation of innovation competence of the state and improve the state’s ranking in the India Innovation index. She added that for more details, applicants may visit at www.pscst.punjab.gov.in.