April 14 appointments of passport office fixed for tomorrow

Jalandhar, April 20

Giving much needed relief to the passport applicants who had missed their appointments on account of a public holiday on April 14, the Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar, has rescheduled all such appointments to April 22 (Saturday).

Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Anup Singh said that several appointments for processing of passport applications were scheduled for April 14 at Passport Seva Kendras (PSK-1 Jalandhar, PSK-2 Jalandhar, PSK Hoshiarpur) which fall under the jurisdiction of RPO, Jalandhar, and could not be processed on account of a public holiday, it being the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.