Armed suspects: High alert in Hoshiarpur, cops hold special checking

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 26

After armed suspects were spotted in Pathankot, the police in Hoshiarpur was on high alert today.

Special nakas were laid at all entry points to the district from Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Himachal Pradesh. The district police was keeping a close watch on entry routes to the district and intensive checking was being done.

The incoming vehicles were thoroughly checked and the record of the drivers kept.

District police chief (SSP) Surendra Lamba said strict vigilance was being maintained in the district and special checking was being carried out on all incoming routes from Gurdaspur and Pathankot side.

