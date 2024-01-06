Army attachment camp organised for NCC cadets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 5

An Army attachment camp is being run in Jalandhar Cantonment under the aegis of Second Punjab NCC Battalion.

Brigadier Ajay Tiwari, Group Commander, NCC Jalandhar, conducted a thorough inspection of the camp being run by the Army’s infantry battalion. He interacted with Army officers, ANO, trainers and cadets and asked about their experiences and problems so that they could be resolved promptly.

Brigadier Tiwari inspected the training area, line and mess. The Group Commander said that the cadets are being trained in modern incendiary weapons. Cadets also fired from Army weapons, visited various battalions and learned about the functioning of infantry, artillery guns and engineer regiments.

Col Vinod Joshi, Commanding Officer, said that 255 Senior Division cadets of four units of Jalandhar Group have come from four provinces. PT and yoga classes are going on in the morning in the bitter cold. After that, drill classes are going on with weapons. Cadets are learning the combat methodology of different battalions. Preparations are underway for volleyball, basketball matches in the evening and cultural competitions after dinner.