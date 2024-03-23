Army Major among two booked for dowry harassment

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 22

The Nurmahal police have booked two members of a family, including an Army Major, on the charge of dowry harassment.

Investigating Officer (IO) Inspector Sandeep Kaur said the suspects were identified as Major Nilanshu Rangi, posted with 66th Armoured Regiment, Ahmadnagar, Maharashtra, and his mother Sunita Rangi, wife of Bhareeg Yashvir Rangi, a resident of DLF Valley, Panchkula, Haryana. Vipasha Kashyap, a resident of Bhandal Himmat village, complained to the police that her marriage was solemnised with Nilanshu, but she was being harassed for dowry ever since and forced to leave the house.

The IO said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC was registered against the suspects after a probe and further investigation was in progress.

