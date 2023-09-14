Army Public School, Beas, win INTACH quiz contest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 13

Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, hosted an Inter-Army Public Schools INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) quiz competition wherein students from different schools – APS Jalandhar, APS Beas, APS Kapurthala, Sainik School, Kapurthala, APS Ferozepur and APS Tibri, participated.

Quiz master Manvendra (TGT Social Science, APS Jalandhar Cantt) conducted the quiz for the contestants from each team. The quiz was segregated into five rounds based on Indian culture, famous personalities, and facts about Jalandhar city, Punjab’s heritage and about INTACH. All the teams were well prepared. The students surprised the audience with their knowledge. Scoring the highest marks, the students from APS Beas bagged the first position.

Major General Balwinder Singh (retd), Punjab convener of INTACH and a member of its governing council, was the chief guest. Principal Dr Saksham Singh encouraged the students saying, “There is nothing like a little competition to make for perfection.” Both announced the results and congratulated the students on the grand success and wished them a bright future in their forthcoming quiz endeavours.

The INTACH Heritage Education and Communication Service (HECS) has been organising the Heritage Quiz since 2014. The quiz is envisaged as a learning experience for the students. Through each quiz, knowledge about INTACH and its scope of work in the field is shared with the students to encourage the spirit of volunteerism and activism in them.

