Army recruitment rally at Jalandhar Cantonment from December 12

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

Army Recruitment rally at Jalandhar Cantonment will commence from December 12 at Sikh LI Football Ground near police station, division number-7, Urban Estate, Phase-1.

The rallies of Army Agniveer soldier (general duty), clerk/store keeper technical, tradesman, nursing assistant/nursing assistant (veterinary), sepoy pharmacist, havildar (surveyor automated cartographer) and religious teacher (Junior Commissioned Officer) will be held from December 12 to 18 and Women Military Police Rally from December 19 to 20.

The admit cards for the rally have been issued to candidates through their registered e-mail ID. It can also be downloaded directly from ‘Join Indian Army’ website through the registered ID. Candidates have been requested to carry all the original documents with them as per the rally notification published on the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates will have to get their documents checked at Army Recruiting Office, Jalandhar, from November 20 to 23. They have been requested to drink plenty of water and have nourishing food to keep themselves hydrated during the physical tests. They have also been advised to stay away from touts.

