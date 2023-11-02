Army XI Delhi, CAG Delhi, Punjab Police Jalandhar enter semi-finals

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar November 1

Army XI Delhi will face CAG Delhi in the first semi-final of the 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament and Indian Oil Mumbai will face the Punjab Police Jalandhar in the second semi-final on Thursday evening.

In the last league matches of the said tournament at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, CAG Delhi defeated Indian Air Force Delhi 1-0 to reach the semi-finals. CAG Delhi has secured the second position in Pool A by scoring six points in three matches.

In the second match, Army XI Delhi defeated Punjab National Bank Delhi by a margin of 4-3 and made it to the semi-finals. In Pool B, Army scored two wins and tied one match in three league matches to get a total of seven points. The Punjab Police secured six points with two wins from three league matches and bagged second position in the pool.

Today’s first match was played between Indian Air Force Delhi and CAG Delhi in Pool A. Till the last moment of the match, both teams continued to attack each other, but neither team could score a goal.

In the 57th minute of the match, CAG Delhi’s Surya Prakash Patluri scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. In the first match, CAG Delhi defeated Punjab and Sind Bank Delhi by a margin of 5-2, while in one match, Indian Oil faced a crushing 7-1 defeat.

The second match in Pool B was played between the Army XI and Punjab National Bank Delhi. In the 12th minute of the game, Gursimran Singh of Punjab National Bank could not convert the penalty stroke into a goal. In the 16th minute of the game, Sanjay of Punjab National Bank converted a penalty into a goal. A corner kick made the score 1-0.

In the 19th minute, Punjab National Bank’s Gursimran Singh converted a penalty corner into a goal to make the score 2-0. In the 22nd minute, Army XI’s Paramjit Singh scored a penalty corner to make the score 1-2. In the 23rd minute of the game, bank’s Gurjinder Singh scored a field goal to make the score 3-1. In the 57th minute of the game, Army XI’s Harman Singh scored to make the score 2-3.

In the next minute, Army XI’s Sunil scored a field goal to make the score 3-3. In the last minute, Army XI’s Harman Singh converted a penalty corner into a goal. The Army XI won the match by 4-3. With this victory, Army XI has seven points after three matches.

#Hockey #Mumbai #Punjab Police