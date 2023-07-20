Army's all-women bike rally welcomed at LPU

Phagwara, July 19
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) wing, students and staff members of Lovely Professional University (LPU) welcomed the Army’s all-women ‘Nari Sashaktikaran Motorcycle Rally-2023’ at its campus today.
The rally is to cover about 1,000 km, traversing through the plains of Haryana, Punjab and high mountain passes of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to finally reach the Kargil War Memorial in Dras (Ladakh), on July 25. The LPU received the rally at its main gate, and led it to Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium where NCC cadets and other students were encouraged through massive interactions with 25 brave bikers.
To commemorate 24 years of victory in the Kargil War of 1999, and to highlight the indomitable spirit of women, the Army has launched a tri-services ‘Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally’ from the National War Memorial in Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial, at Dras (Ladakh). In the morning, it was flagged off by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande.
