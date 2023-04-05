Arrest killers of Mata Chand Kaur, demand Namdharis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

Expressing concern over the non-arrest of the killers of Mata Chand Kaur, wife of Namdhari sect chief Satguru Jagjit Singh (late), inside the Gurdwara Bhaini Sahib complex in Ludhiana seven years ago, the Mata Chand Kaur Welfare and Justice Society today said justice remained elusive.

Addressing mediapersons in a school in Gadaipur, Sukhdev Singh, president of the society, said, “Despite repeated appeals, the police and the CBI are yet to make even a single arrest.”

Society members said the murder of the 88-year-old Namdhari matriarch in broad daylight where nearly 50 men were deployed as security personnel was not a small issue. “The primary responsibility for the murder lies with the main administrators of the gurdwara. However, the police and the CBI have not made any progress in the case, which raises questions on their intention to deliver justice,” they said.

Members of the Mata Chand Kaur Welfare and Justice Society have been protesting in different parts of the country since April 4, 2016, seeking arrest of the killers. “We have submitted our demand letter to the PM and the Home Minister,” Sukhdev Singh said.

“Despite having circumstantial evidence, the police and the CBI have not suspected the administrators of the gurdwara. This shows the biased attitude of the investigating agencies, which is possible only with the order of the Central Government,” the members alleged, adding that their repeated appeals for justice were unheard.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. This is high time the authorities take action and bring the culprits to justice, otherwise we will be forced to intensify our protest,” warned Hardeep Singh, society’s secretary.