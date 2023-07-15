Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 14

The body of 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Mundi Cholian village, who was swept away in floods three days ago was found today.

Around four months ago, he had returned from Greece. He was living with his mother since then in the village. He was a farmer by profession.

The news of his death had sent shock waves across the village residents who were facing the flood trauma.

He is survived by his mother, father and two siblings. All of them are settled abroad except the mother.

According to Arshdeep’s paternal uncle, he had dropped his mother at a nearby village so that she could be safe.

“After he dropped her at a safer place, he went back to take his clothes from his home at Mundi Cholian village. His bike got stuck in floodwater. The moment he got off the bike, he was washed away in fast water current,” said Kulwant Singh, his paternal uncle.

Shocked due to her son’s demise, Arshdeep’s mother said she had asked him not to go back to his village home but he did not listen.

“Arshdeep said he would be back soon, but never came,” a distraught mother said.

Kulwinder Singh, a teacher at government school in Mundi Cholian village, said Arshdeep was his student. “The loss is personal,” he said.

#Arshdeep Singh