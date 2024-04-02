Arshpreet Kaur makes it to Young Scientist Programme

Hoshiarpur, April 1
Arshpreet Kaur of Class IX at Government High School, Jujhar Chathiyal, has been selected by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the ‘Young Scientist Programme’ under Yuvika 2024. Her father is a labourer in the Gulf and mother a homemaker.
Her science master Amanpreet Singh said that she had excelled in the national-level examination to get selected for Yuvika 2024. He said the objective of the programme was to give basic information about space science and technology to the student.
Arshpreet will get the opportunity of spending two weeks at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
