Artistes cast musical spell on audience

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 22

The three-day Harivallabh Sangeet Pratiyogita preceding the 147th Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan came to a close today with contests in the junior age group and the senior age group, percussion categories declared today. The Shri Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan will begin from December 23.

The contests were declared open, with auditions on December 19. Students and trained musicians from across the country participated in the contests. Ten people had participated in the non-percussion junior age group earlier, of whom five were selected to compete. Similarly, in the senior age group — non-percussion — there were 27 participants, of whom only 15 were selected. The pratiyogita had kicked off on December 20. The results of the junior age group (percussion) and the senior age group (percussion) were declared today.

In the junior age group (percussion), Shreya Bhattacharjee from Assam stood first. Yadnesh Darshan Jeurkar from Maharastra came second. Dnyaneshwari Duryodhan Gherade, a resident of Sholapur came third.

In percussion, in the senior age group (tabla), the first position was bagged by Piyush Kumar from Bihar. The second position was bagged by Sukant Kirshna from Ghaziabad, and the third spot was bagged by Prantar Karmakar from West Bengal.

In percussion, in the senior age group (Pakhawaj), the first position was won by Parth Amit Bhumkar from Pune (Maharashtra). The second position was bagged by two people. One was Krushna Salunke from Maharashtra and the second was Suryakant Arjun Shinde from Maharshtra. The third spot in the contest was bagged by Suhas Laxman Gavali from Pune.