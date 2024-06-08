As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 7

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders come to Punjab and seek votes, then we are not terrorists. And now that elections are over, MP Kangana Ranaut has labelled us as terrorists again,” said Rajwinder Kaur, president of Mahila Kisan Union.

We stand by family of Kulwinder Now that Kangana has become an MP, she should know how to talk to people and how to behave. I was there at the border when she made the derogatory statement about women protesters. No matter what, we stand by the family of Kulwinder Kaur. - Rajwinder Kaur, president, Mahila Kisan Union

Rajwinder Kaur was present at the Shambhu border when the first farmers’ movement was held.

On Thursday, newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force personnel, Kulwinder Kaur. Reportedly, Kulwinder Kaur was upset over Kangana’s remark that she had made earlier stating that women who were sitting during farmers’ protest at Shambhu border had come for Rs 100.

The Tribune spoke to a few women who were present at the Shambhu border and they said that they got hurt by the statement made by Ranaut.

Rajwinder Kaur and Surinder Kaur from Nangal Shama village said that after the incident, Kangana had released a video in which she stated, ‘Punjab mein ugravad aur atankvad badhta ja raha hai’. “We would like to us ask her why senior BJP leaders then come here for votes,” they said.

Rajwinder Kaur further said, “Now that Kangana has become an MP, she should know how to talk to people and how to behave. I was there at the border when she made the derogatory statement about women protestors. ‘Saanu kide paise chahide ne’.”

The women farmer organisation is further planning to go and meet the family of Kulwinder Kaur who resides in Kapurthala. “We will go to them tomorrow to extend our support. No matter what, we stand by the family of Kulwinder Kaur,” said Rajwinder Kaur.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut #Narendra Modi