Ash problem: DC reviews installation work of ‘wet scrubber’ at sugar mill

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 23

Taking a serious note of the problem of ash emanating from the 12 MW biomass power plant, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Singh Randhawa visited the premises of the power plant to monitor the ongoing work for installation of a wet scrubber.

The DC said he had paid frequent visits to the power plant in the past few days to get the work expedited. And now, the wet scrubber, which was needed to resolve the issue of emanating ash, arrived today.

He directed the management to complete the installation of the wet scrubber meticulously by February 28 to ameliorate the sufferings of the residents resulting from the emanating ash. Surinder Pal, General Manager, Cooperative Sugar Mills, said DC Randhawa had visited the sugar mill on February 15 and 16. “The installation work was delayed due to the late arrival of the wet scrubber. Now, the spade work for installation of the device has been going on a war footing. Reciprocating the request, DC Randhawa has permitted the two-day shutdown of cane crushing on February 27 and 28 to complete the installation work,” he added.