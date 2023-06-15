 Ashika, Gauri crack NEET with flying colours, do state proud : The Tribune India

Ashika, Gauri crack NEET with flying colours, do state proud

Ashika, Gauri crack NEET with flying colours, do state proud

Ashika Aggarwal (AIR 11)



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 14

Classmates Ashika Aggarwal and Gauri Gupta have done Delhi Public School proud by bagging the 11th and 55th All-India Rank in the NEET-UG exam, the result of which was declared on Tuesday evening.

4 from Hoshiarpur, too, make the cut

  • Four students of Cambridge International School, Dasuya, have also cracked the prestigious NEET 2023. Nitika secured 626 marks, Puneetpal 588, Maninder 576 and Snigdha 477. These students have brought laurels to their parents as well as their school
  • Extending his best wishes to the successful students, School principal OP Gupta said a person should always keep working very hard to get success because the hard work never goes waste. The students gave the credit of their success to their teachers and parents as well. They said the teachers have played the role of a mentor to help them succeed

Both the girls have been the best of friends and the closest competitors, too, at the school as well as the private coaching centre in the city. Both of them are likely to be classmates again at AIIMS in Delhi. “We have always been the top two students of our classes. But ours has always been a very healthy competition and we have always been forthcoming to help each other,” said the girls.

Ashika marked one question in chemistry wrong and lost five marks due to negative marking, while Gauri did two questions in the same subject wrong to lose 10 marks. Ashika has scored 715 marks out of 720, while Gauri’s score is 710. In Class XII CBSE examination too, both had faced a fierced contest in the medical stream. While Ashika secured 96.6 per cent, Gauri trailed with one mark obtaining 96.4 per cent.

Ashika’s father Vasu Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant, and her mother Anu Gupta, Associate Professor of Food Science and Technology at DAV College, said they were sure of their daughter’s success but never knew that she could achieve her aim so closely. She has been a state-level basketball player and a good dancer too, tells her mother.

A resident of Maqsudan locality here, Ashika shared her experiences, “At the end of my Class XI, I had begun showing a fall and my mock tests fetched me as low as 540 of 720 marks. I had almost given up. But then my teachers counselled me for many days and pushed me again, saying that I could do it. That was my turning point. I realised that ups and downs are bound to happen and I needed to continue to do better,” she said.

Gauri Gupta (AIR 55)

Gauri, too, has been a class apart. She prepared for both NEET as well as JEE Mains and Advanced. “I liked both biology and mathematics and I could not give up either of the two subjects”, she explains. She got 99.76 percentile in JEE Mains and is awaiting JEE Advanced result. “I kept mathematics I got a continuous guidance from my elder brother Soumya Gupta, who is studying in IIT Guwahati and my grandfather who was a Chief Engineer in PSPCL. I kept biology as my father Col (Dr) Suraj Gupta has remained my mentor,” she shared.

Khwahish (AIR 544) & Ananya Chopra (AIR 384)

She had cleared National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) too. Like Ashika and Gauri, two more city-based students - Ananya Chopra and Khwahish - who have scored well in NEET, too, have taken coaching from a private institute. Ananya has got 384th rank scoring 696 marks while Khwahish, who trails with just one mark, stands at 544th position.

The four Dasuya students who have cleared NEET-2023.

Ananya, who is a student of Apeejay School, comes from a family of doctors. While her father Dr Rahul Chopra is a radiologist, her mother Dr Anupama Chopra is an IVF expert. Khwahish both her parents working as government school teachers.

Gunpriya
who secured All-India Category
Rank 309.
All photos: sarabjit singh

Sidharth Mohan Malhan, who has go 692 marks and 605th rank, has his father Dr Sunil Malhan serving as endodontist and mother Dr Sonika Malhan serving as dentist in the city. His sister Dr Shreya Malhan is pursuing MD in dermatology from Government Medical College in Patiala. From St. Soldier Group of Institutions, Megha Joshi has scored 666 marks, Bisampreet Kaur has got 634 marks and Sumit Jakhar has obtained 627 marks.

A student of Sanskriti KMV-Gunpriya has cleared NEET with a score of 99.27, grabbing AIR 309. She has scored 628 marks and AIR of 14503.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

2
Jalandhar

2 girls from Jalandhar school clear NEET with flying colours, both friends set to study MBBS at Delhi's AIIMS

3
Trending

Kapil Sharma co-actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide by drinking poison during Facebook Live, alleges 'live-in partner...'

4
Diaspora

27-year-old Indian girl stabbed to death in London, flatmate arrested

5
Nation

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass surgery at earliest

6
Himachal

Punjab opposes BBMB move to give water to Himachal; CM Bhagwant Mann writes to PM Modi

7
Haryana

CBI registers FIR against Haryana candidate, Punjab exam centre to probe 'irregularities' in nursing officer recruitment test conducted by AIIMS

8
Nation

IAS, IPS officers suspended for assaulting hotel staff in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

9
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 45 accused involved in attack on Indian High Commission in London

10
Nation

9 killed, 10 injured in attack by miscreants in Manipur

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC

In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC

Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...

9 more die in fresh Manipur violence

9 more die in fresh Manipur violence

3 years after Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal

3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal

Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge

ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK

ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK

Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet

50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today

50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today

Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...


Cities

View All

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Amritsar MC fixes house tax recovery target at Rs 11.35 crore

Amritsar: Downpour, hailstorm bring relief from scorching heat

Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

After a decade, Amritsar girl tops district in NEET, bags AIR 78

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

Heritage panel shoots down proposal to raze Kiran Cinema

28% of Chandigarh’s older women face physical abuse: Study

Drizzle, winds lash Chandigarh

Cop booked for assaulting neighbour

Three killed, 9 hurt in Kharar accidents

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Delhi riots: 5th supplementary chargesheet filed

Supreme Court should’ve monitored probe into wrestlers’ case, says former judge Justice Madan B Lokur

Ex-CJI Verma didn’t die of medical negligence, rules commission

Unitech promoter’s wife gets bail in money laundering case

Man held for extortion

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Identity of trafficking kingpins not known, Punjab cops hold raids in 3 states

Lack of food processing units major concern among farmers

2 snatchers held; 8 cellphones seized

Road cave-in: Ex-CPS Bhandari alleges scam, demands VB probe

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind ~8.5-cr heist

28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Major fire breaks out at bank branch, no casualties

Model Town, Pakhowal Road residents spend sleepless night

Two killed in road mishaps

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Hour-long rain leaves Patiala roads waterlogged, commuters hassled

Patiala: Walkathon marks Blood Donor Day

CJM interacts with jail inmates

Pensioners stage protest