ASI (52) commits suicide on police station premises

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 8

A 52-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted with the CID branch at the Adampur police station committed suicide on the police station premises here on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Manjinder Singh, a resident of Baba Buddha Enclave, Dakoha.

Harjinder Singh, SHO, Adampur police station said Manjinder Singh, who came on duty on Monday, did not return home in the evening. He said his family tried to locate him and made repeated calls, but he was not responding.

“Later on, his mobile was switched off. In the morning when they came to the police station to inquire about him, his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room situated in the backside of the police station,” he said.

He further said on getting information about the incident, ASP Ajay Gandhi, CID DSP, Rajinder Sharma and other officers rushed to the spot and took the body into possession for investigation.

The SHO said after examining the spot, the body was sent to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, for a post-mortem. He said as per the statements given by the victim’s son Ajayvir Singh, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered at the Rama Mandi police station and the investigation was underway.