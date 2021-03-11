ASI kills self in Jalandhar with service revolver

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

An assistant sub-inspector posted allegedly committed suicide in the wee hours of Monday at Garha locality here by shooting himself with his service revolver.

Swaran Singh was posted as a driver with Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) and had just set out from his place for home at Sheikhe village past midnight when he reportedly killed himself.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Singh termed the incident unfortunate saying it seemed a clear case of suicide as shots had been fired from his service weapon.

He said an inquiry was being held to find out why he took the extreme step.