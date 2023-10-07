Asian Games hockey triumph: Kapurthala celebrates prodigy Krishan’s outing

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 6

While the country is jubilant with the Indian hockey team’s 5-1 victory over Japan in the final of Asian Games at Hangzhou, China, Kapurthala, too is on cloud nine. Hockey prodigy Krishan Bahadur Pathak, a player who took baby steps on the astroturf of the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, was the goalkeeper of the winning Indian team.

His family originally hails from Nepal. Krishan was born and brought up at the RCF, Kapurthala, under the care of his uncle Chander Bahadur Pathak.

Losing parents early in his childhood, Pathak’s love for sports prodded him on. It was at the RCF that Krishan’s hockey talent was discovered and nurtured by coaches.

Beaming with pride, his uncle Chander Bahadur Pathak, who is employed with the RCF, couldn’t hold back excitement. He said, “I haven’t been able to talk to him yet, but saw the match. We felt so proud of him. From a little boy acquainting himself with the game, he has come such a long way. Our hearts swell with pride. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the hockey team won.”

Employed with Indian Oil, Krishan is a regular player at the RCF. He comes home to spend holidays with his uncle.

GS Hira, the RCF Sports Association president, said, “Krishan’s hockey talent was a discovery. He must have been 14 to 15 years old. The Indian Railways team, playing against the Border Security Force at the RCF Kapurthala suddenly found themselves without a goalkeeper. Krishan was into sports and was asked to play as goalkeeper. To everyone’s surprise, he was a better defender even than some seasoned players. Everyone knew then hockey was his future. There was no looking back. He’s employed with Indian Oil now, but still comes regularly at the RCF and stays with his uncle.”

Krishan’s uncle said in tenth standard, he began training at the Surjit Hockey Academy (Jalandhar) and was selected in the Under-19 Indian team shortly afterwards.

Making his debut in the senior hockey in 2018, Krishan hit his 100th international match milestone at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai earlier this year.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karnail Singh, who on Friday extended warm greetings to the Indian Hockey team and Krishan Bahadur Pathak, said, “It’s a moment of pride and happiness for us. A talent was found at the RCF grounds and today we await his return to offer him a hero’s welcome.”

The DC also met Krishan’s family and mentors to greet them.

Earlier this year, Krishan Bahadur Pathak tied the nuptial knot with Mizoram hockey player Neetu at a ceremony that was held in Mumbai.

