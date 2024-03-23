‘Asking for IVF report a legal process’

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 22

When a child is born with in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique, the government’s demand for its report is part of the legal process. It is important to know from where IVF treatment was taken by child’s mother as per the law. The controversy over the Centre asking for the IVF report from Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur is politically motivated and unfortunate.

Dr Ajay Bagga, a retired Civil Surgeon, and president of Savera, an organisation working for the social awareness, stated this in a press release here today. He said, “We welcome the newborn child of Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur. It is our responsibility to welcome every child who comes into the world, but the politics over the birth of the newborn is sad. This is a matter between the family and the government which has has sought information under the law.”

