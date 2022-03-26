Assault: 4 Women among 6 booked

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked six persons, including four women on the charge of assaulting a youth. Investigating officer (IO) and Malaysian police post in-charge Gurdev Singh said the accused have been identified as Babu, a resident of Malsian, his wife and his mother Bholi, his brother Raja and his wife, and his female close relative. Lachmann Kumar, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused attacked him with weapons and seriously injured him. The IO said a case under Sections 325 and 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Two booked on snatching charge

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have booked two miscreants on the charge of snatching the earrings of a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Kulwindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh alias Ritha son of Makhann Singh, a resident of Umrewal village under Mehat Pur police station and his unidentified accomplice. Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Sangowal Village, complained to the police that the accused snatched his wife Balwinder Kaur’s golden earrings on March 22 who was pillion riding his scooter near Sher Pur village. A case under Section 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man held with 12 bottles of liquor

Talwara: The Talwara police have recovered 12 bottles of liquor from a person of Karadi village falling on the Kamahi Devi-Datarpur road. Police station in-charge Talwara Manmohan Singh and ASI Ranbir Singh Saini told that the police team had put up a naka on the Kamahi Devi-Datarpur road. A motorcyclist who was coming from Datarpur’s side, after seeing the police started retur. The police party nabbed him and recovered 12 bottles of country liquor from him. He was unable to show a permit or licence to carry liquor. He was identified as Raman, a resident of Karadi, Talwara. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against him. OC

Minor abducted, case registered

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a local Basant Nagar resident Chuni Lal, the Satnampura Police have registered a case under Sections 363/366 of the IPC against a youth on the charges of abducting the minor daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her. The complainant told the police that his daughter went to school on March 23 morning but did not return. He expressed his apprehension that the said youth identified as Jai Singh, resident of the same locality Basant Nagar, abducted his daughter. OC

Unidentified Man Killed in accident

Phagwara: An unidentified middle-aged man was killed on the spot when a speeding vehicle hit him near Chiherru on Thursday night. The driver managed to flee after hitting the man. The police have registered a case and kept the body of the deceased for identification in mortuary after autopsy conducted in local Civil Hospital.