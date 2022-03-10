Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

A paramilitary jawan on duty outside a counting centre in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 9

Even as there is much hullabaloo over Aam Aadmi Party getting a majority in the Punjab Assembly results to be declared tomorrow, Doaba region is expected to see a fight between Congress and SAD candidates.

In Doaba, which is dominated by the Dalit community, it remains to be seen as to which factor worked more – SAD’s strategy to combine with BSP which has a huge Dalit votebank or the Congress’ plank to have Dalit leader Charanjit S Channi as the CM face

Most political observers in the region have been of the opinion that the AAP, which got only two seats from Doaba in 2017 could at the most get four to five seats from the region

Most political observers in the region have been of the opinion that the AAP, which got only two seats from Doaba in 2017 – Bholath and Garhshankar, could at the most get four to five seats from the region. Except for few seats like Sham Chaurasi, Phagwara, Nawanshahr, and Nakodar, the acceptance of AAP candidates largely remained on lower side. It would be a big surprise if AAP candidates emerge winners from other seats.

In Doaba, which is dominated by the Dalit community, it remains to be seen as to which factor worked more – SAD’s strategy to combine with BSP which has a huge Dalit votebank or the Congress’ plank to have Dalit leader Charanjit S Channi as the CM face.

In 2017 when Akali Dal was passing through a rough weather owing to the sacrilege incidents and killing of two Sikh youth during related protests, the party had managed to win five out of 23 seats in Doaba. The party is expecting to improve its tally in the region significantly this time with even is ally hoping to win a few seats. If BSP’s state president Jasvir S Garhi is contesting from Phagwara, its general secretary Nachhatar Pal is in fray from party’s stronghold in Nawanshahr.

The Congress graph, on the other hand, is likely to see a fall from its 2017 tally of 15. Even as Channi factor is expected to have surely worked, the open infighting within party and contest by two main rebels from Sultanpur Lodhi (Rana Inder Partap Singh) and Nawanshahr (Angad Singh Saini) would have negated the impact to some extent. Pargat Singh has already been stating, “We will be able to say that Channi factor worked only if the party performs well on reserved seats.”

It will also be interesting to watch how the Congress MLAs who had stood defiant against Rana Gurjeet Singh and had alleged his interference perform this time. These include Navtej Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi, Sukhpal Khaira from Bholath, BS Dhaliwal from Phagwara and Bawa Henry from Jalandhar North.

Other than the prestige of Rana family from Kapurthala, the stakes are high even for Chaudhary and Henry families from Jalandhar and Saini family from Nawanshahr. Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh’s son Vikramjit Chaudhary is contesting from Phillaur. This is his second election as he had lost in 2017 during the previous tenure of MPship of his father.

How region fared in 2017

Total seats 23

Congress: 15 (Jalandhar Central, North, West (SC), Cantonment, Kartarpur (SC), Nawanshahr, Balachaur, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Hoshiarpur, Sham Churasi (SC), Chabbewal (SC), Dasuya, Urmar, Mukerian)

SAD: 5 (Banga (SC), Adampur (SC), Phillaur (SC), Nakodar, Shahkot)

AAP: 2 (Bholath, Garhshankar)

BJP: 1 (Phagwara (SC)

Dist stats

Total candidates 94

Assembly seats 9

Total voters 16,67,217

Votes polled 11,16,245

Poll percentage 66.95%

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres

Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres

Will retain power: CM Channi

PUNJAB ASSEMBLY POLL 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed

EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed

Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut

UP verdict to shape Centre's policies in run-up to LS poll

UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll

Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Which way will the wind blow?

Which way will the wind blow?

Bar Assn writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in P'kula

Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, MC to start process to set up new TVC

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

Jalandhar bizmen hold protest at Focal Point

Jalandhar girl bags gold at karate meet

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Ukraine crisis: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials