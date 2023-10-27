Assistant professors, librarians burn effigy of Education Minister

Jalandhar, October 26
Members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front burnt an effigy of the Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, and demanded the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians in the Higher Education Department.
Democratic Teachers’ Front district president Kulwinder Singh said the unemployed teachers were on protest for the past 50 days at the Education Minister’s village Gambhirpur in Rupnagar and a tragic incident took place on October 21 when Balwinder Kaur, one of the protesters, allegedly committed suicide.
“In the suicide note, instead of discussing the matter with sincerity, it was alleged that the Education Minister had shown an insensitive attitude and he was held responsible for the same,” the protesting members of the union said.
The effigy was burnt by the teachers in front of the office of the SDM, Shahkot, and a demand letter was also handed over to the SDM in the name of the CM for their immediate joining.
