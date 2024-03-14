Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, March 13

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal will formally write to the government regarding the failure of the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), Jalandhar Cantonment, to join duty. He has been on medical leave since February 20.

Congress workers hold a protest in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh

The DC had already released a letter to the officer asking him to join duty as election-related works like revision of voter list of the Assembly segment 37-Jalandhar Cantonment were getting affected and the ARO was responsible for carrying out the work in a proper manner.

Notably, the groundwork related to the Lok Sabha elections - 2024 has already started and the CEO, Punjab, has been collecting the entire information through videoconferencing. As per the information, the ARO was asked to join the duty on March 12.

“I have already written in this regard. He has not joined yet. Now, I will be formally writing to the government,” the DC said.

Before he went on leave, the ARO was posted as the Regional Transport Officer, Jalandhar.

A senior official of the district administration said several complaints were received regarding pendency related to the RTO office. People were not getting approvals and several works were pending leading to harassment to public.

Now, Ravinder Singh Gill, RTO from Hoshiarpur, has been given the charge as the RTO Jalandhar too. The officer joined on March 5. Till now, he has cleared over 8,000 pendency of approval and has been working actively.

Dist Cong Committee workers up in arms

District Congress Committee workers also protested against the Punjab Government saying there was a huge pendency in the RTO office. “Jald Limca Book of Records vich darj hoyega RTO daftar da naam,” party workers said while taking a dig at the working of the office.

The workers also burnt an effigy of the government. “Windows are closed and nobody is found in the office. Agents play a major role. Only they know when the website will be active and that too happens late at night. This is a vicious cycle,” said Rajinder Beri, president of the committee.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress