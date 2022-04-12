Association writes to CM to save 27K chemists' job

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 11

Punjab Chemist Association (PCA) spokesperson Raman Kapoor has written a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Health Minister Vijay Singla demanding to save the employment of 27,000 chemists in the state.

Kapoor said the PCA under the leadership of state president Surinder Duggal and general secretary GS Chawla was struggling to save the livelihood of 27,000 families for a long time.

Now, some big industrial houses of the country were going to open big malls in Punjab and the Drug Department would give drug sales licence to these houses at the district headquarters. If it happens, chemists are set to lose their business.

PCA wants to remind the newly formed government of AAP that during the election campaign, the party had talked about saving the business of small traders. Now, this promise should be fulfilled, he said. “The association has sought time for a meeting with the Chief Minister and the Health Minister so that the problems of chemists can be considered,” Kapoor said.