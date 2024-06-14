At 0.1%, Kapurthala records lowest pendency in sewa kendra services

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 13

The district has secured the top position across Punjab by recording 0.1 per cent pendency of applications in sewa kendras. There are a total 20 sewa kendras operational in the district where 436 citizen services are being provided to people. As many as 1,30,322 applications were received for different citizen services. Of these, only 0.1 per cent applications were pending till June 8, which is the lowest pendency rate in the state.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, while giving information in this regard, said the district ranked 23rd in Punjab a few months ago. He added that the regular monitoring had reduced the pendency rate. He said efforts would be made to deliver transparent citizen services in the district in future as well.

The DC also pointed out that the efforts of staff at all 20 sewa kendras of Kapurthala resulted in the lowest pendency rate. He said that of the total applications, as many as 1,24,614 had already been approved while 1,599 were under process.

The DC said the district administration was fully committed to providing the requisite citizen services related to different departments in time, besides delivering services under one roof. He said the nodal officer had already been directed to monitor the functioning of sewa kendras and keep a regular check on the pendency of applications.

