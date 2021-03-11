At 5, this little girl leaving no stone unturned for her equestrian dream

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 6

Trisha Sareen (5) loves animals. This quality of hers was identified by her father quite early and decided to arrange horse-riding training for her. Now Rohit Sareen, father of Trishla, comes from Ludhiana daily along with her young daughter at the horse riding training centre on the PAP campus, Jalandhar, where Trisha takes training.

The little horse rider started getting training six months ago and has already participated in The Delhi Horse Show organised by the Army Polo and Riding Centre under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India. Unlike children of her age, Trisha wakes up at 4.30 am and the father-daughter duo starts their journey towards the PAP campus where this small wonder does practice for about an hour while her father waits for her.

Then, they set off on the long journey back home in Ludhiana. It’s a daily routine. Asked if it becomes hectic, Rohit Sareen, an industrialist, replies that it is his preference for his child and nothing can make the journey tiring at all. “We have set a routine now. We sleep around 9 pm and wake up early before dawn. Even Trisha does not complain, rather she looks forward to another day,” he said.

Trisha is a state champion in skating too. Sub-Inspector Youngbir, who is in charge of the horse riding wing of the PAP, said among other qualities the girl possesses is her love and empathy for animals and she is not afraid of the animal (horse) at all which is rare.

“I haven’t seen a child who is so brave and is not scared of animals. She does not care if the horse would hurt her or she would fall off. She is a fearless girl. This is one quality of hers makes her different from others,” Youngbir gushes. He said the second thing is the perseverance of her father.

“If parents do not give their 100 per cent, children would never learn. Sometimes parents are also wary of the fact that their child will get hurt during the training. They must understand that if a child learns something, he will fall and get hurt too, but we cannot keep our fears from getting in the way of the growth of the child,” he shared.

Youngbir added that Trisha is not only the youngest but also the bravest trainee at the campus. “Her skills indicate that one day she will reach heights in the future as she continues her practice,” the coach shared.