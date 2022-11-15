At 73, sky is the limit for this eye surgeon

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, November 14

At 73, this city-based eye surgeon defies age. Dr Balbir Singh Bhaura continues to be an avid horse rider, a swimmer and cyclist as well. But now he has shown the spirit to take part in a thrilling feat, which even youngsters do not usually dare.

This septuagenarian has taken part in a skydiving event, jumping down from a height of 15,000 feet and had a free fall for 40 seconds before the parachutes opened. The event was held at Narnaul Flying Club in Haryana and was organised by Skyhigh India.

“It was not just the most thrilling but also the most memorable experience for me so far. I did not have the slightest fear. There was of course a lot of excitement but that too continued till I jumped from the plane. There was some rush of adrenaline when there was free fall from a height of 15,000 feet to 5,000 feet and then total enjoyment and relaxation when the parachute opened up,” said the owner of Akal Eye Hospital here.

It was not just Dr Balbir Bhaura but also his wife Dr Pushpinder Bhaura, an eye surgeon like him, who was a part of the thrilling experience. Along with them was Dr Raminderjit Singh, an eye surgeon working in the same hospital. “I got to know about the event and all three of us planned to take part in it. Reaching Narnaul, I found that the organisers had set up a proper runway. We all boarded the plane and I was the last among the three of us to jump down.”

Showing videos and photographs of the event, he added, “The organisers had taken our fitness certificates and an undertaking that we were doing it at our own risk. An interesting part was that Dr Ramanjit and I chose to skydive with our turbans on.”

Dr Balbir Singh Bhaura and his son Dr Satbir Singh Bhaura have already set a record for holding eye camps at the highest altitude in the world en route to Leh from Manali on bicycle in 2016. He heads a family of six eye surgeons including him, his wife, two sons and their wives. Dr Balbir Bhaura has also been taking part in equestrian events and has already won gold medals in horse riding twice at veteran events at the age of 60 years.