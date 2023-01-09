At 82, this retd teacher from Jalandhar dons cap of student, lyricist, singer

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 8

He is 82 but clearly defies his age. Not because he is physically fit or has dyed beard. But because he is living his life to the fullest, enjoying his passions and trying to achieve every desire that he has yearned for.

Dr Gurnam was an ordinary government school teacher till he retired from Government Senior Secondary School, Sidhwan Dona, in 1998. But today, he is not just an educationist but also, a poet, lyricist, composer, singer, author and a homeopath. Recently, he also went back to the classroom as a regular student of MA music from Apeejay College of Fine Arts. He has completed this third Master’s degree, already being an MA in English and Political Science.

At an age when most elderly complain of forgetfulness, Dr Gurnam managed to memorise his syllabus well and proudly says, “I scored 90.5 per cent marks in the examination conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. I also remember all my 63 songs by heart and need not keep the lyrics in front of me while I sing.”

Hailing from Saidowal village of Kapurthala, Dr Gurnam says he starting composing songs in 1996. He has already come up with a book of his book titled “A flame of fragrance”. About four years ago, he had also organised his musical concert “Aab-e-Hayat” wherein he and renowned Punjabi singer Ranjana sang songs in duet. He recently got his new song “Punjabiyat” recorded at a studio in Chandigarh, which will be given the shape of a video album.

In fact, Dr Gurnam has penned songs which he has dedicated to his father, whom he never saw since he got martyred in the World War II, his mother who raised him and his siblings on her own, his wife who is no more, his daughter who is settled abroad and also his son, whom he lost in 2018. “It was the most devastating time for me but after an initial jolt, I decided to face this tragedy also very boldly. I did not organise any religious programme after his demise. Instead I composed a song on him and sang it to a gathering that we organised for his remembrance Tu vida ho gya, dil te udasi chha gyi,” his eyes turned moist.

Despite the loneliness in his life, he has maintained a regimented life. “I practice yoga for almost two hours in the morning. I have made it a regular practice to go for a walk for two hours in the evening. This keeps me fit,” he tells.

Dr Agiapal Singh Randhawa, who has served in Doordarshan and now runs his own production house L’aurel Media Presentation in Model Town, says that he has featured Dr Gurnam in his video documentary which is set to be telecast on DD Punjabi on Sunday at 6 pm in a programme “Chhah-te-Raah”.

Saw many ups & downs

Dr Gurnam has penned songs which he has dedicated to his father, whom he never saw since he got martyred in the World War II, his mother who raised him and his siblings on her own, his wife who is no more, his daughter who is settled abroad and also his son, whom he lost in 2018