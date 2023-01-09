At 82, this retd teacher from Jalandhar dons cap of student, lyricist, singer

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, January 8
He is 82 but clearly defies his age. Not because he is physically fit or has dyed beard. But because he is living his life to the fullest, enjoying his passions and trying to achieve every desire that he has yearned for.
Dr Gurnam was an ordinary government school teacher till he retired from Government Senior Secondary School, Sidhwan Dona, in 1998. But today, he is not just an educationist but also, a poet, lyricist, composer, singer, author and a homeopath. Recently, he also went back to the classroom as a regular student of MA music from Apeejay College of Fine Arts. He has completed this third Master’s degree, already being an MA in English and Political Science.
At an age when most elderly complain of forgetfulness, Dr Gurnam managed to memorise his syllabus well and proudly says, “I scored 90.5 per cent marks in the examination conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. I also remember all my 63 songs by heart and need not keep the lyrics in front of me while I sing.”
Hailing from Saidowal village of Kapurthala, Dr Gurnam says he starting composing songs in 1996. He has already come up with a book of his book titled “A flame of fragrance”. About four years ago, he had also organised his musical concert “Aab-e-Hayat” wherein he and renowned Punjabi singer Ranjana sang songs in duet. He recently got his new song “Punjabiyat” recorded at a studio in Chandigarh, which will be given the shape of a video album.
In fact, Dr Gurnam has penned songs which he has dedicated to his father, whom he never saw since he got martyred in the World War II, his mother who raised him and his siblings on her own, his wife who is no more, his daughter who is settled abroad and also his son, whom he lost in 2018. “It was the most devastating time for me but after an initial jolt, I decided to face this tragedy also very boldly. I did not organise any religious programme after his demise. Instead I composed a song on him and sang it to a gathering that we organised for his remembrance Tu vida ho gya, dil te udasi chha gyi,” his eyes turned moist.
Despite the loneliness in his life, he has maintained a regimented life. “I practice yoga for almost two hours in the morning. I have made it a regular practice to go for a walk for two hours in the evening. This keeps me fit,” he tells.
Dr Agiapal Singh Randhawa, who has served in Doordarshan and now runs his own production house L’aurel Media Presentation in Model Town, says that he has featured Dr Gurnam in his video documentary which is set to be telecast on DD Punjabi on Sunday at 6 pm in a programme “Chhah-te-Raah”.
Saw many ups & downs
Dr Gurnam has penned songs which he has dedicated to his father, whom he never saw since he got martyred in the World War II, his mother who raised him and his siblings on her own, his wife who is no more, his daughter who is settled abroad and also his son, whom he lost in 2018
Fitness freak
I practice yoga for two hours in the morning. I have made it a regular practice to go for a walk for two hours in the evening. This keeps me fit. — Dr Gurnam
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...