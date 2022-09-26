At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 25

As per data released by the Meteorological Department, in Doaba, SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) recorded the maximum rainfall (95.6 mm) in the past 24 hours, followed by Jalandhar (74.4 mm), Kapurthala (66.8 mm) and Hoshiarpur (49.5 mm).

Incessant rain for the past two days in Jalandhar has flattened crops on hundreds of acres at Sadakpur, Talwandi Sanghera, Kakran, Kotla Sujhwal and Dhandowal villages of Shahkot.

At Dhandowal, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds blew a shed and uprooted big trees. Farmers said 20 per cent of the total crop on farm land had been damaged due to rain.

Nirmal Singh, a Dhandowal farmer, said: “In several villages, each farmer has lost crop on 4 to 6 acre to rains and storm. It started raining at 3.30 am today and went on until 9.30 am. Our kitchen shed was blown away by strong winds. Nearly 50 eucalyptus fell due to the rain. Almost all farmers have incurred huge losses.”

In Jalandhar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.4°C and the minimum at 21.2°C today. The temprature in the dsitrict dipped by 1.9°C as compared to yesterday.

Across September (until today), the entire Doaba region has recorded normal rainfall - with Jalandhar getting 106.4 mm rainfall (19 per cent), SBS Nagar 105.5 mm rainfall (-19 per cent), Hoshirapur 79.2 mm rainfall (-16 per cent) and Kapurthala 75.1 mm rainfall (-11 per cent).

