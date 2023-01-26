At DAV College, stress on making poll inclusive

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 25

The Electoral Literacy Club of the DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, observed the 13th National Voter’s Day on the theme ‘Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative’. The day is dedicated to facilitating the active participation of voters during the elections.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla laid emphasis on voting as an important right that every individual must exercise. It gives power to a person to take control and choose the government, she said. Faculty members and students also took a pledge to cast their vote in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Students of MEd. and BEd. also took part in declamation and poster-making competition on the theme, ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure’.

In declamation, Deevanshi got the first prize, Jasmine second, Aditi third while Sakshi and Poonam got appreciation prizes. In poster-making, Jyoti Joban got the first prize, Navleen second and Jasmine got the third prize.

