 At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

At Kulwinder's Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

Want to know what exactly happened | Farm leaders visit village, to hold march to Mohali SSP office

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

Sher Singh Mahiwal (2nd from left), brother of Kulwinder Kaur, in Kapurthala on Friday. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Mahiwal (Kapurthala), June 7

A winding, meandering, long dirt road takes one to a house in the middle of nowhere across maize fields in Mahiwal village. At the very approach, the dusty track gives way to sturdy cars bearing farm flags, swaying in the hot breeze. This remote dwelling near the dhussi bundh in Kapurthala has become a hot spot for farm unions’ activity for the past two days, ever since word got out yesterday that the household’s daughter allegedly slapped a high-profile BJP MP.

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who is in the eye of the storm for allegedly slapping Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, hails from the pastoral Mahiwal village in Kapurthala district. Kulwinder Kaur was brought up in this village. Her brother Sher Singh is the organising secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kapurthala. The incident has turned the nondescript dwelling into an epicentre for farmers’ activity where at any time at least 15 to 20 farm leaders huddle around Kuwinder’s brother Sher Singh in chairs laid out – village Sath style — under a big tree.

Since yesterday, farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Balwant Singh Behramke, among others, have been visiting the village. BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) spokesperson Tejvir Singh also came from Ambala today.

Sher Singh says the family is taking decisions in consultation with farmer organisations. A call has also been given by farmer unions to hold a march to Mohali SSP’s office on the issue on June 9.

The family said Kulwinder Kaur was born and brought up in the village and studied in government schools in the neighbouring villages of Channa Sher Singh and Talwandi Chaudhrian. The family has a history of serving in the defence forces which sparked in her the desire to be in security forces, said Sher Singh. He said she had no history of any such incidents. Kulwinder Kaur had been serving with the CISF since 2008-09 and got married in 2016. After yesterday’s incident, Kulwinder’s two children (son and daughter) were also brought back to the village.

Sher Singh says, “We got to know through the media that Kulwinder Kaur (allegedly) slapped Kangana. Then the MP’s statement came in media. I tried to contact Kulwinder, but couldn’t. Many videos came, no media showed any picture that she (Kangana) was slapped. It should come out. I talked to her husband yesterday, all we know is some kind of refusal from the MP about scanning her purse, sparked an altercation.”

Speaking about the demand raised by actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister for action against Kulwinder Kaur, Sher Singh said, “Proper inquiry should take place. And it should be determined what exactly happened.”

Sher Singh added, “If we had got justice on the statement made by Kangana that women can be hired for Rs 100, then this wouldn’t have happened. The verbal duel may have sparked memories in Kulwinder about the derogatory statements by Kangana against mothers and sisters.”

He said while the family backed and visited the Kisan Andolan at Delhi two years ago and the ongoing protest at Shambhu border, Kulwinder Kaur didn’t attend the protests.

Speaking on Kangana’s statement about terrorism in Punjab, Sher Singh said, “Now she’s not just an actor but also an MP. The statement she gave is dangerous.” Kulwinder’s cousin (uncle’s son) Amar Singh says, “Kulwinder is not a violent girl. We are awaiting more information presently.”

