At KVK meet, agri experts push for efficient crop residue mgmt

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 17

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Hoshiarpur, organised a block-level awareness camp on paddy residue management under the ongoing “Praali Parbandhan Chetna Yatra” campaign at Todarpur village in block Mahilpur here on Monday. A large number of farmers from Todarpur and the neighbouring villages of Panjaur, Pandori Ganga Singh, Ajnoha, Nadalon and Jalvehra participated.

Addressing a gathering of progressive farmers of the area, Dr Maninder Singh Bons, Associate Director (Training), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hoshiarpur, discussed various activities being conducted by the KVK, Hoshiarpur, for the welfare of the farming community.

Dr Bons lauded the farmers of the area for adopting crop management practices. He sensitised the farmers to effective utilisation of natural resources and efficient management of crop residue for sustainable agriculture and safeguarding the environment.

Dr Bons said the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hoshiarpur, had adopted Todarpur village in 2018-19 under the project on paddy residue management and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra had been carrying out various activities, especially for paddy straw management, since then.

Dr Ajaib Singh, Assistant Professor (Agricultural Engineering), underlined the importance of managing paddy residue. He gave a detailed overview of the different in-situ and ex-situ technologies for residue management and also threw light on the use of paddy straw in energy, as fodder, in mushroom cultivation, use in biogas plant and use in paper industry.

Dr Navjot Singh Brar, Vegetable Breeder, Vegetable Research Farm, Khanoura, spoke on the improved cultivation practices for vegetable crops. He shared important tips on seed production of potato and exhorted the farmers to come forward in this profitable venture. He also gave an insight on the role of FPOs in marketing of agricultural produce, especially vegetables.

In the end, Bahadar Singh of Panjaur village proposed a vote of thanks to the experts and the participating farmers. The farmers assured them of full support for the noble cause of non-burning of paddy residue.

