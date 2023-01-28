At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

Nawanshahr, January 27

Minister for Transport, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development Laljit Singh Bhullar unfurled the National Flag to mark the 74th Republic Day at the ITI Stadium here. He reiterated the commitment of the Punjab Government to provide better healthcare, education facilities, and corruption-free administration to the people.

He said: “As many as 100 schools of eminence have been opted in the first phase to provide quality education on par with international standards,” the minister added. He said the prime concern of today’s generation was employment. “About 26,000 appointment letters have already been given in the state so far,” the minister claimed. “The promise of waiving 600 units of electricity has been fulfilled, and 90 percent of the domestic electricity consumers of the state are getting zero bills,” added Laljit Singh Bhullar. He said the sports budget was increased by 38 per cent to make the state drug-free and healthy. “Sports competitions were being held in the state from block to state level,” Bhullar added.

The Transport Minister also distributed 14 tricycles and 13 sewing machines to needy people on behalf of the District Red Cross Society, Nawanshahr.