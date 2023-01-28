At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

Nawanshahr, January 27
Minister for Transport, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development Laljit Singh Bhullar unfurled the National Flag to mark the 74th Republic Day at the ITI Stadium here. He reiterated the commitment of the Punjab Government to provide better healthcare, education facilities, and corruption-free administration to the people.
He said: “As many as 100 schools of eminence have been opted in the first phase to provide quality education on par with international standards,” the minister added. He said the prime concern of today’s generation was employment. “About 26,000 appointment letters have already been given in the state so far,” the minister claimed. “The promise of waiving 600 units of electricity has been fulfilled, and 90 percent of the domestic electricity consumers of the state are getting zero bills,” added Laljit Singh Bhullar. He said the sports budget was increased by 38 per cent to make the state drug-free and healthy. “Sports competitions were being held in the state from block to state level,” Bhullar added.
The Transport Minister also distributed 14 tricycles and 13 sewing machines to needy people on behalf of the District Red Cross Society, Nawanshahr.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...